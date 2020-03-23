March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: inter-ministerial meeting wraps up, no announcements yet

By Staff Reporter00
Interministerial meeting

The inter-ministerial meeting at the presidential palace chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades on the Covid-19 crisis was concluded without any statements, reports said on Monday.

The president reportedly exchanged views with the ministers, was briefed about everything. New announcements are expected later, which may or may not include additional measures to counter the spread of coronavirus.



Staff Reporter

