March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Measures to stay in place at Limassol, Paphos hospitals

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The Accident and Emergency Departments of the general hospitals of Limassol and Paphos will operate with the minimum required staff for the next 48 hours and will serve only cases that cannot be handled by the private sector.

These measures have been extended for a further 48 hours.

The operation of most units in the hospitals was suspended as of Friday after cases of Covid-19 were recorded there.

Special arrangements have been made for haematological and oncological cases, dialysis and thalassemia.



