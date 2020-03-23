March 23, 2020

Coronavirus: Pharmacists facing delays but no shortages

Pharmacists said on Monday they are experiencing delays in the supply of medicines from companies but there were no major shortages.

The head of the pharmacist associations, Eleni Piera, said there was some delay in the medicines reaching them from the warehouses.

She said certain companies sometimes took 48 hours to deliver the drugs because they were working with reduced staff.

“It makes things difficult, but no serious drugs shortages are seen,” she said, stressing the need for better planning.

Pharmacists were trying to adjust by putting in orders early and manage the stock better.

“We try to respond to the new state of affairs by not having shortages and serve patients without problems,” she said.

What is in short supply, however, are protective masks, which are also used by pharmacists.

In general, Piera said, people are showing discipline and mutual respect.

They await patiently outside, maintain the two-metre distance, and priority is given to vulnerable groups.

National health system prescriptions are executed without any problems, with many patients calling their pharmacist beforehand to prepare the meds for them to pick up without waiting in line.

 

 



