March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Repatriation flight due to leave for Moscow

By Annette Chrysostomou0223
Photo: Christos Theodorides

A flight to Moscow will depart from Larnaca on Monday to transport people trapped in Cyprus due to the coronavirus.

The Ural Airlines flight is expected to depart shortly after noon for the Russian capital.

On Sunday a total of 332 passengers departed from Larnaca airport on three flights, two to Moscow and one to Frankfurt with German and Russian airlines.

On Saturday, 711 passengers departed on seven flights from Larnaca.

The passengers were tourists and foreign nationals who wanted to return to their countries.

No planes arrived at the airport on Sunday and none are expected to land on Monday.



