March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Three new cases recorded in the north

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Three new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the north on Sunday, all Turkish Cypriots who had been in contact with confirmed cases.

This brings the number of cases in the north to 38, of which 31 are German tourists and seven Turkish Cypriots.

According to media, two of the first people infected had travelled from the UK to Larnaca. One of them is believed to have infected his wife.

It is suspected that the three new incidents also came into contact with the couple.

 



