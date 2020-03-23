March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Three patients could be released Monday

By Katy Turner00
Famagusta general hospital

Three patients being treated for Covid-19 in the Famagusta general hospital could be released later on Monday is a second test shows that they are clear of the virus.

One patient is just waiting for the results of a second test after the first showed they were clear while for the further two the second test is due to be carried out on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Infectious Disease Unit at the hospital is being reinforced this week with a dedicated machine, which immediately tracks and examines patient samples.

On Sunday evening a further patient from the hospital was transferred to the intensive care unit at Limassol general hospital.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, this is a 58-year-old who has been in the Famagusta hospital’s intensive care unit since Saturday.

The patient was transferred to have closer monitoring of his situation as he developed complications on Sunday.

The situation of the remaining patients was described as good.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Three new cases recorded in the north

Annette Chrysostomou

Burglars steal €3,400 from home in Konia

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Measures to stay in place at Limassol, Paphos hospitals

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Families divided as care homes lock down

Gina Agapiou

Climate biggest threat to water supply says Nicosia board on World Water Day

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Appeal for calm in the north

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign