March 23, 2020

Coronavirus: Three week lockdown in force from Tuesday

President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday announced restrictions in circulation and closures of public areas including churches in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures will be in force between Tuesday at 6pm and April 13.

“The state will be relentless against those who violate the orders,” he said during a public address on Monday evening.

People will be asked to present identity cards or passports.

Violators will be fine €150.

The president said circulation is banned unless it concerns work, purchase of supplies, doctor visits, pharmacy visits, and banks, or to aid vulnerable groups.

Parks, picnic areas, beaches, reservoirs, are off limits. Visits to churches and mosques are banned. Also banned are Easter bonfire.

Shops except those selling necessities will close.



