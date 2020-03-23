March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Unions call for tougher hygiene measures on public transport

By Peter Michael00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Unions and other workers groups called on Monday for intensified measures on public transport and work sites to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Peo section of transport workers called for increased measures on buses such as an interrupted supply of disinfectants and safety gear for workers. They also called for ticket checks to be conducted at stops instead of in the bus, as is the current method.

The union called for a cubicle to be installed for bus drivers and stop issuing tickets for a certain period.

Meanwhile, the technical chamber of Cyprus (Etek) called on the government to review measures at constructions sites, to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The state should review the number of and seriousness of the existing dangers for the spread of the virus in work sites,” Etek said.

The transport ministry on Monday reiterated the guidelines for rental car services, saying rental companies need to take measures to secure a disinfection certificate ahead of renting a car. Customers also need to be informed about the health ministry’s hygiene guidelines to be followed in the vehicle.

 



