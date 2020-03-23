March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Coronavirus winners: Peloton, pizza delivery and laptops

By Rumble00

Not all businesses face catastrophe due to the coronavirus outbreak. Investors see some winners, including home exercise firms, food delivery and home office gear makers.



