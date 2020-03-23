March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Dog trainer arrested after stolen dog identified

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

A dog trainer was arrested in connection with the theft of dogs on Sunday in Kouklia.

The offence was committed between March 13 and 14.

According to police, the dog owner, a resident of Kouklia, Paphos, identified one of his four dogs which had been stolen in the presence of the dog trainer.

He reported the incident to police, who arrested the man at the training centre.

The owner of the centre claims the dog had been handed to him by a Paphos resident for training.

He was charged and released pending his appearance in court.



Staff Reporter

