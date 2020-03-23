March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Dutch PM: ban on public gatherings is ‘intelligent lockdown’

By Reuters News Service067
A closed shop is seen in central Maastricht after Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs were told to close down as the Netherlands imposed tight restrictions

The Dutch government on Monday said it would strengthen an existing ban on public gatherings and extend it until June 1 as the Netherlands grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, in what Prime Minister Mark Rutte termed a “targeted lockdown”.

Previously, gatherings of more than 100 people had been banned through April, though authorities had urged additional “social distancing” measures.

The country’s justice minister said police would now be given the power to break up groups of more than three people who fail to keep a distance in public, unless they are members of the same family.

Fines could range from 400 euros for individuals to 4,000 euros for companies.

Rutte described the new regime as a “targeted lockdown.”

“You couldn’t think up anything else short of a total lockdown,” he said at a press conference. “This is an intelligent lockdown.”

As of Monday afternoon, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands stood at 4,749, with 213 deaths.

A separate order closing schools and restaurants in the Netherlands until April 6 remains in place, the government said it a statement.

It said it would detail some exemptions and additional rules for funerals, weddings and markets.



Related posts

UK calls in army, warns people to stay home or face lockdown

Reuters News Service

Former Scottish First Minister Salmond cleared of sex charges

Reuters News Service

EU urges nations to unblock borders, let freight cross in 15 mins

Reuters News Service

Greece’s Aegean suspends all flights

Reuters News Service

Monday, March 23: Coronavirus global update

Reuters News Service

Italy’s medics at ‘end of our strength’ as they too fall ill

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign