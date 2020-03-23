JCC: Now is the time for remote and online payments #staysafe

For more than 30 years, JCC has been supporting businesses and the financial services sector in Cyprus, guided by the central premise of security and reliability in every type of service JCC has been providing. These same principles are guiding our response to the difficult challenge of the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19).
JCC has proactively initiated a multi-functional pandemic response plan across all of its operations to address the impact of COVID-19 and has taken all the necessary measures to ensure the well-being and protection of its employees, while at the same time preserving operational resiliency at full capacity. In doing so, JCC has been closely following the current guidance from the government and the health authorities and will diligently continue to do so.
JCC’s pandemic response plan includes both precautionary and preventative measures for all critical functions to enable uninterrupted servicing and continue to support all payment channels without any disruption. JCC has in place a multi-level offering of payment methods and can support any form of card payment that suits the needs of the businesses at these difficult times. Focus on remote and online payments is key for many businesses and JCC is operating around the clock to ensure support and resiliency, either through the merchant’s own website or through our very popular payment portal: JCCsmart.
The business continuity of our customers is a key priority for JCC and we are working hard to minimize service disruptions or impacts to any business.
JCC will continue to offer the level of quality, responsiveness, and support that Cypriot businesses have come to expect from JCC. Our call centre continues to be available 24/7 at 22 868000 for any queries or clarifications needed.
Card acceptance at the point of sale drives interactions with people. For that reason, attached is a best practices paper on how to properly disinfect and clean the POS terminals used by any business today.
Follow this link for instructions on how to clean and sanitize POS terminal devices: JCC-Covid-19-Press Release-ENG-2020-03-23- pdf