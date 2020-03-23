March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca calls for donations to social grocery programme

By Staff Reporter0128
Donations can be made via the municipality's Hellenic Bank account

The Larnaca municipality has urged the public to donate food and money to its social grocery store programme.

In a statement published on Monday, municipal authorities have called on the public “to support the elderly and the vulnerable as many are left without income and food after the temporary closure of businesses as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus”.

The municipality has also announced the cancellations of all public events, including the annual parades on the national holidays of March 25 and April 1.

The municipal gardens in Larnaca are already shut down after several reports of people gathering there throughout the weekend.

 

Donations can be made via Hellenic Bank, account number 314-01-244-239-04



Staff Reporter

