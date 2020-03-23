March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Post Office’s Quickpost service available to send medicines abroad

By Jonathan Shkurko0224

The Postal Service’s premium courier service Quickpost can still be used to send medicines and other urgent items abroad, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said in a tweet on Monday.

More information on the service can be obtained on the Cyprus Post website at https://www.cypruspost.post/en/quick-post-genika or on the phone by calling 80002000.

On March 16, the Cyprus Post said that, due to airline suspensions, no further items can be posted regularly to, or delivered from 43 countries worldwide until further notice.



