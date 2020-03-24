March 24, 2020

Coronavirus: 90 arrests in the north for breaking movement ban

Movement across the checkpoints has been suspended

Authorities in the north have arrested around 90 people for disobeying the ban on movement, in place since midnight Sunday, warning those ignoring the regulations even with imprisonment, reports said on Tuesday.

The latest measure was announced in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. There are currently 40 confirmed cases in the north; 31 German tourists, eight Turkish Cypriots and one person from Turkmenistan.

The 14-day ban on movement only allows people to go to the supermarket, pharmacy, bank, doctors’ appointments and petrol stations.

Turkish Cypriot authorities announced that except from fines, offenders could also face up to a year in prison. The fine is 382 Turkish lira (€55).

In the meantime, pharmaceuticals for Turkish Cypriot patients who normally receive treatment in the government-controlled areas have been transferred to the north, it was announced on Tuesday.

The transfer took place through coordination between the bicommunal technical committee on health.

Due to current restrictions on crossing between the two sides, those who need medicine from the south had been asked to send their prescriptions by email to ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay’s office to be forwarded to the UN.

Coordinator of the technical committees in the north Meltem Onurkan Samani announced that one member of the technical committee on health from each side went on Tuesday to the Ledra Palace crossing for the transfer of the pharmaceuticals.

‘Health minister’ Ali Pilli announced that medical consumables have arrived from Turkey, while businesses and organisations have announced several donations of test kits and pharmaceuticals to help authorities tackle the coronavirus crisis.

German and Polish tourists who were in quarantine after one of their co-travellers tested positive to coronavirus, are being sent home after completing the obligatory 14-day isolation.

In total 849 people from Germany, Sweden and France are reportedly expected to leave the north on chartered flights.

 



