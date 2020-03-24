March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: all new Unficyp personnel will be placed in 14-day isolation

By Jean Christou00

The UN Mission in Cyprus (Unficyp) has stepped up measures to protect peacekeepers, ensuring the continuity of UN operations and preventing the potential spread of COVID-19 in the country, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said.

“The UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus has stepped up measures to protect the peacekeepers, ensuring the continuity of UN operations and preventing the potential deployment of COVID-19 in the country,” he said.

Unficyp is making every effort to ensure that humanitarian distributions to individuals living in the north continue, he added.

“All new peacekeepers will be placed on a 14-day isolation period before embarking on their mission and civilian staff have been instructed to telework where possible,” Dujarric said.



Related posts

Police seize 12 cannabis plants from Paphos homes

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: crew member from Italian cruise liner taken to Limassol hospital

Annette Chrysostomou

Motorbike stolen nine years ago turns up for sale on Facebook

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: new measures for Nicosia and Larnaca hospitals

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Hotel quarantine: ‘so far everything going well’

Kyriacos Iacovides

Man in prison placed in isolation because he fears exposure to virus

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign