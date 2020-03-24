March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: ban on switching GPs during Covid-19 crisis

By George Psyllides01140

The health insurance organisation (HIO) said Tuesday health scheme beneficiaries were banned from switching GPs for as long as the coronavirus emergency was in effect.

HIO said beneficiaries were also banned from removing their names from the patient list of GPs.

The organisation said the ban will remain in place as long as the coronavirus emergency measures were in place.

HIO has asked all GPs not to accept registration requests by people who are registered to other GPs.

It appealed to beneficiaries not to attempt to switch GPs at this time because they run the risk of ending up without a GP.

The HIO reiterated that GPs have been given instructions on how to handle patients’ queries concerning the virus and all beneficiaries must now follow their doctor’s advice.

If a GP does not respond to a patient’s request they should inform the HIO on [email protected]



