March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: crew member from Italian cruise liner taken to Limassol hospital

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo: Costa Diadema

A member of the crew of an Italian cruise ship suspected of suffering from the coronavirus was taken from the vessel to Limassol hospital after the ship docked in the harbour at 3am on Tuesday.

The Costa Diadema which has a capacity of carrying nearly 5,000 passengers is travelling only with staff as it has suspended all cruises until the end of April.

Some of the crew are suspected of having the virus. One of them had serious complications and sought help from the Cypriot authorities.

He was picked up by boat and taken to Limassol hospital.

The Costa Diadema, which started its journey from the United Arab Emirates and reached the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal departed immediately for its final destination, Italy.

According to ‘Cruise News’ website, crew members on the Costa Diadema indicated that the ship was sailing back to Savona from Dubai without passengers aboard.

“They are expressing alarm that Costa is taking the ship to Italy due to the high rate of infection in Italy,” the website said. Crew members on this ship who are at the end of their contracts were not permitted to disembark while the ship was in Dubai. Meanwhile, there are crew members who have tested positive with coronavirus on the ship.



