March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: EAC customer service offices closed, online payments only

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Electricity Authority (EAC) customer service centres will remain closed to the public until April 16.

According to the EAC, consumers will be served either electronically or by telephone.

Services concerning applications for new customers, connections, disconnections and transfers are provided by email and fax.

Bills can be paid using a credit or debit card through the EAC’s website www.eac.com.cy, via the free EAC mobile app and via the websites of banks.

According to the EAC, the electronic payment of the bill requires the EAC account number and the exact amount, which are on the invoice.

Payment can be made both by direct debit and by e-banking remittance, whereby it is necessary to note the EAC account number on each invoice.

The details of the EAC bank account for payment are:

Bank of Cyprus

Swift: BCYPCY2N

No. Account: 357005097083

IBAN: CY87002001950000357005097083

Regarding payment by telephone, this can be done by calling the customer service centre using a debit or credit card.

The service centre can be reached by phone at 1818.

For more info see https://www.eac.com.cy/EN/ContactUs/Pages/default.aspx



