March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: five general flu clinics now open

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Five public health centres or flu clinic are in full operation since Monday to examine individuals with flu symptoms when it’s not clear whether they have coronavirus.

Health ministry press officer, Margarita Kyriakou told CNA that each district has a clinic but if the need increases, then a second clinic would be opened in each district. This was the goal, she said.

She said the locations and details on the clinics would be released later on Tuesday.

In Nicosia and Larnaca, the Flu Clinics are open from 8am to 8pm, while in Limassol and Paphos they are open from 8am to 2pm

Kyriakou said that the clinics were operating by appointment if one has flu symptoms.

She said that a person with flu symptoms who has not travelled or come into contact with a confirmed case, should telephone his/her GP who will determine whether the patient should be referred to a flu clinic

Describing the procedure, she said the GP would speak to the patient on the phone and if necessary, examine the patient at his/her office and if the GP believed the case requires further investigation for coronavirus or a Η1Ν1 flu, the GP will contact 1420 and make an appointment for the patient.

The patient will then go to the flu clinic, be examined on site and if necessary, be tested for the coronavirus. The test will be sent to the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics until more laboratories perform the test.

The flu clinics are manned by doctors from the Pancyprian Doctors’ Association, and nurses



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

