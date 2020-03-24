March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Greek air force plane to bring supplies from China

By George Psyllides090

A Greek air force transport plane will bring medical equipment from China to Cyprus next week, it was reported on Tuesday.

The Cyprus News Agency said a C-130 will fly to Chinal on Sunday to load medical equipment the Asian country is providing as part of the fight against the coronavirus.

The agency said it was material requested by the health ministry.

Last week, Chinese ambassador to Nicosia Huang Xingyuan said the first batch of medical supplies, including 1,000 FFP2 masks was on its way.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Okypy taking measures to ensure staff safety, operation of hospitals

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: President warns, next step will be to ban all movement without exceptions

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Ministry warns those violating procedures will not be seen at A&E

George Psyllides

Coronvirus: the forms you need if you want to go outside

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Two more patients die, eight new cases (updated)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Sisters make face shields for frontline staff

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign