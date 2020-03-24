March 24, 2020

Coronavirus: health ministry epidemiologists test negative

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The two epidemiologists in charge of updating the press with the latest from the health ministry on a daily basis, doctors Zoe Panas and Giorgos Nikolopoulos, have tested negative for coronavirus, an official statement from the health ministry announced.

The two doctors went into isolation last Sunday after they had come in contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus.



