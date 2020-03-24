March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: health ministry says no need to stockpile medicines

By Jonathan Shkurko059

The health ministry has issued a statement urging the public to only buy the medicines they need.

The announcement comes after several reports of people seen rushing to the pharmacy to stock up on medicines.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said there was no need to buy more than necessary.

The Association of Pharmaceutical Companies of Cyprus (SFEK) has assured that there is no reason to worry as there is currently a sufficient supply of medicines on the market to meet the needs of the citizens.

The health ministry has urged people to stick to the drugs prescribed by their doctors, in order to ensure that all people who need treatment have free access to medicines.



Related posts

Coronavirus: President, cabinet being tested for Covid-19

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: post offices in Larnaca district closed

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: health ministry epidemiologists test negative

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: over 2,000 premises checked, seven booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: new decree lays out which retailers exempt from closure

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: EAC customer service offices closed, online payments only

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign