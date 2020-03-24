Coronavirus: Hotel quarantine: ‘so far everything going well’

Quarantining hundreds of repatriated Cypriots got off to a rocky start up in the mountains last week with reports of people sleeping four to a room, but by Monday more efficient procedures were in place, at least at the Lordos Beach Hotel in Larnaca.

By the end of last week agreements had been reached with hotels in all parts of Cyprus, ensuring each arrival could stay in their own room where they must stay for the 14-day quarantine period.

After arriving at the airport, they were placed in buses at the airport and driven to a hotel where they were offered a snack and given a room.

For couples or a parent and child placed in a room at the Lordos Beach, the state is paying €90 per night and €60 for one person in a room. These prices include three meals a day and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks provided by room service as well as free wi-fi. The government undertakes the disinfection of the rooms of the hotel and is also responsible for providing security.

“So far everything has been going very well and people are behaving very well, complying with all the rules,” said Marios Ellinas, acting general manager of Lordos Beach Hotel, which is now host to 150 people that arrived on an Aegean flight from London in the early hours of Saturday. “What we are worried about is whether after a few days some will not be able to resist the urge to leave their rooms.”

At present there is a control room which uses CCTV to monitor all the hotel’s corridors and army personnel to immediately spot someone leaving their room. Outside the hotel there are ‘Hotel Closed’ signs while the entrance is guarded by military police to ensure no friends or relatives of the quarantined enter the hotel. The guards are also in charge of taking delivery of items brought for the quarantined guests.

“There are guests that are from Paphos and cannot have things dropped off by family, so the hotel buys things they need for them from the kiosk across the road,” said Ellinas. One of the quarantined guests, for example, asked for an exercise bike, because he was preparing for an Ironman Triathlon and could not stop exercising for two whole weeks.

“We had one on the premises and delivered it to his room,” said Ellinas adding that some of his friends also brought the triathlete weights so he could do a full workout in his room. The father of 15-year-old, meanwhile, asked for a lap-top so his son could follow his lessons in his room.

“We try to help make their stay tolerable,” said Ellinas, who said the chef also worked on a menu that would not give the quarantined guests too much energy. The government stipulated, in its agreement with hotels, what each meal should consist of; there is a vegetarian option and an obligation to cater for gluten free and lactose intolerant needs. There is also an emphasis on fresh fruit and vegetables to keep the immunity system strong.

Had the hotel any difficulty persuading the staff to work at the hotel?

“The staff were very cooperative and we had not trouble getting the required number, even though it was on a voluntary basis,” said Ellinas.

“We have staff in from every department and they have agreed to work without any days off so that we could minimise the danger of the virus being spread,” said Ellinas. “All of us know that apart from doing long hours without days off, we might be putting ourselves and our families at risk, but the desire to help and be of service outweighs these considerations.”





