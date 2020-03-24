March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: JCC raises limit for contactless payment

By Staff Reporter00

JCC announced on Tuesday that it will raise the limit from €20 to €50 before a pin number has to be used for payments made with cards.

JCC Payment Systems said the move to help measures to stop the spread of coronavirus will come into effect as of Thursday morning.

This will allow genuine contactless payment on purchases of up to €50.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Asia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality

Reuters News Service

Government considering state guarantees to banks worth €2 billion (Updated)

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Cyprus economic package to amount to €1.5 billion

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Stocks stagger as more nations self isolate against virus

Reuters News Service

Emirates to ground entire passenger fleet and cut wages

Reuters News Service

BA pilots face unpaid leave; easyJet joins costs crackdown

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign