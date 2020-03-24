March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: labour ministry announced new support website

By George Psyllides00

The labour ministry on Tuesday announced the operation of its webpage dedicated to the support programme for coping with the effects of Covid-19.

The webpage www.coronavirus.mlsi.gov.cy is online and those interested are requested to consult it before contacting 1433, to avoid delays and unnecessary overloading of the telephone centre.

The webpage provides the following:

-Detailed information with regard to the Support Program announced by the labour ministry.

-Connection with electronic services that will be developed for the electronic submission of the applications.

-Utilization of digital communication channels and supply of services to those interested.

-Presentation of frequently asked questions (FAQs) that will be dynamically enriched depending on the questions frequently asked by citizens.



