March 24, 2020

Coronavirus: Limassol bishop tries to sidestep Tuesday’s lockdown, changes mass time

By George Psyllides00
Limassol bishop Athanasios

Limassol Bishop Athanasios sparked a social media outrage on Tuesday after he changed the time of church services to avoid violating a ban that comes into force at 6pm.

According to an announcement by the bishopric, the 6pm service will be held at 4pm “in the presence of the faithful who want to participate.”

A service to mark the Annunciation to the Blessed Virgin Mary on Wednesday will be held behind closed doors, the bishopric said.

In a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday announced a raft of measures including movement restrictions, closures of public places, and bans on assemblies in places of worship.

It followed urgent calls from health professionals after milder restrictions had failed to reign in people who gathered in parks and other public areas in large numbers.

Religious people also defied calls to refrain from going to church and receiving Holy Communion, which is traditionally given using the same spoon.



