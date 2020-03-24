March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ministry warns those violating procedures will not be seen at A&E

By George Psyllides00

The health ministry urged the public on Tuesday to follow the correct procedures if they experience suspicious symptoms, warning that people who didn’t and visit A&E departments instead would not be attended to.

In a statement, the ministry reiterated that people with symptoms should contact their GP and follow their instructions.

If the doctor thinks the case needs further investigation, they will submit a relevant request to the ministry’s epidemiological monitoring unit, which in turn will contact the patient to arrange for an appointment in the public health clinics, on a priority basis.

Citizens who test positive for Covid-19 should isolate themselves at home and be under telephone observation by their personal doctors, who will instruct them accordingly.

The ministry urged everyone to cooperate and to contribute in the effort to keep health professionals able to actively offer their services during this time.

For cases which are not urgent and are not related to coronavirus symptoms, citizens should be in touch with their personal doctors by telephone.

“Citizens will be offered services by doctors in their practice only if their case is in the doctor’s judgement an urgent and serious incident following a telephone evaluation,” the ministry says. If citizens cannot reach their GP or his replacement then they should inform the Health Insurance Organisation at [email protected]

It is further noted that only citizens who are not registered with a personal doctor should get in touch with the call center 1420 for further guidance.

“Citizens who bypass the procedure in place and visit A&E departments of their own accord or following verbal instructions by their personal doctors will not be attended to,” the ministry said.



Related posts

Coronvirus: the forms you need if you want to go outside

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Two more patients die, eight new cases (updated)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Sisters make face shields for frontline staff

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: ban on switching GPs during Covid-19 crisis

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Bar Association says lawyers severely affected by closure of courts

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Want to go outside for non-work reasons? Ask the authorities via SMS (Update 3)

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign