March 24, 2020

Coronavirus: new decree lays out which retailers exempt from closure

Markets have to close

Retail business is suspended from 6pm on Tuesday with specific exceptions, according to the decree issued in the aftermath of the government’s announcement of a three-week lockdown.

The exceptions apply to businesses and workshops for medical equipment, (wheelchairs, orthopaedic products, medical, industrial gas and machinery, optical companies, hearing-aid companies, car and motorcycle dealers, tyre dealers, bicycle sales and repair companies, launderettes, courier services and pet shops).

Businesses that sell pesticides and fertilisers, material and equipment, car sales, funeral homes, nurseries and florists are also exempt.

It notes that the above businesses, if they prefer, can provide online or delivery sales.

In addition, those businesses that are open according to the decree, must comply with the crowd ban within stores, that is, one person per eight squares meters.

Businesses that can remain open are all food and beverage retailers (supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, fish markets, bakeries, pastry shops, fruit markets, cellars), pharmacies and food service providers ( restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bars), which can offer delivery services and quick service from the window (drive through), gas stations, kiosks and mini markets. Clinical laboratories and car wash can also be open.

Open markets, street sales and bazaars are not allowed to operate as well as construction unless they are public interest projects which require permission issued by the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works.

Worshippers are prohibited from entering churches, mosques and other places of worship.



