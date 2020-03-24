March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: new measures for Nicosia and Larnaca hospitals

By Annette Chrysostomou02

The health services organisation (Okypy) has announced new measures for Nicosia and Larnaca general hospitals after an employee working at the cardiology unit in Nicosia and a patient in the pathology ward in Larnaca were infected with the coronavirus, it was announced on Tuesday.

Both persons have been isolated and no new patients will be admitted to the public hospitals.

Okypy said it was taking the measures to protect the health of staff and patients already hospitalised in the wards of both Nicosia and Larnaca.

The statement said that all staff will be tested as well as those who came into contact with the confirmed cases and all patients in the wards.

Staff who have come into contact with the infected persons are isolated and have been given self-monitoring guidelines.

The areas are being disinfected as protocol dictates and an investigation will be carried out.

Paphos hospital also remains closed.



