March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: over 2,000 premises checked, seven booked

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police carried out a total of 2,246 searches at various premises from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning and booked seven persons for violating measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a police spokesman, four violations were recorded in the Famagusta district, two in department stores and two in cafes. A hunting club was charged in Larnaca and in Nicosia, a coffee shop was booked.

As part of the police campaign to crack down on the use of firecrackers during Easter, an 18-year-old man was arrested just before midnight after five firecrackers were found in his possession.



