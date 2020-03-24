March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos mayor threatens to name and shame unscrupulous doctors

By Bejay Browne00
Phedonas Phedonos

The mayor of Paphos has called out an alleged practice by doctors in Paphos who he said were issuing fake sick notes so that employees could have an excuse to stay home.

He said that doctors, so that they don’t lose clients, were enabling patients who are pretending to be ill, to stay off work.

The governemnt has decreed that anyone who can work from home should do so as much as possible but in this instance, people were home who were not sick and not working.

“At critical times, it is completely unacceptable for some physicians to issue false certificates to employees to satisfy their clientele,” Phedonas Phedonos said in an announcement.

He is also taking legal advice in order to ‘make certain names public,’ he added.

“By doing so, unconscious doctors jeopardise the essential services that in these difficult times are having to work uninterrupted,” he said.

Equally condemnable, he added, was the behaviour of unscrupulous employees who, by pretending to be patients, seek such permits, effectively sacrificing their more conscientious colleagues, said the mayor.

“This phenomenon must be tackled in the most complete and effective way,” he said.



