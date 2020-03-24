March 24, 2020

Coronavirus: SBA adopts new measures announced by Republic

Authorities at the Sovereign Base Areas (SBA) have confirmed that the new measures introduced by the Republic of Cyprus on Monday to control the spread of  the coronavirus will be implemented in the British bases areas.

An SBAA spokesperson said: “British Forces Cyprus and the Sovereign Base Areas Administration can confirm that as of 6pm this evening it will also implement the measures introduced by the Republic of Cyprus last night”.

“This will include restrictions on movement, the closure of public gathering spaces and the suspension of all but essential operational and business activity,” the spokesperson said.

It is essential, he added, that the Bases and the Republic of Cyprus continue to work in step with each other to fight the spread of Covid-19.

A detailed advisory to the SBA community about how the measures will be implemented will be issued later Tuesday.



