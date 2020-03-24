March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Sisters make face shields for frontline staff

By George Psyllides

Two Limassol sisters have stepped up and are making much-needed face shields for nurses fighting the coronavirus.

Sotiroulla and Antigoni Pourou have so far hand-made 43 shields, which they delivered to staff at Limassol general hospital.

In a post on her Facebook page, Antigoni said in 2016 she was making banners to be used in strikes demanding more staff and equipment.

Now, she was making face shields “for colleagues battling on the frontline.”

Antigoni said it was an idea of her superior, Panayiotis Nicolaides, which was realised within 24 hours by her sister, Sotiroulla.

Antigoni said she was no longer on the frontline because of health issues, but she would never stop contributing from elsewhere as much as possible.

The post comes with an instructional video on how to make the shields for others who may want to contribute.

 

 



