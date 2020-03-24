March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two more patients die, eight new cases

By Evie Andreou0568

Two more patients suffering with coronavirus died while eight more cases were confirmed, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The deceased are a 65-year-old man who was at the Paphos general hospital and a 58-year-old man being treated at Nicosia hospital.

This brings to three the total number of people of who have died and the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic to 124.

 

 

 



