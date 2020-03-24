March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Early glitch in SMS service, people urged to use forms

By Staff Reporter00

The SMS service, stating the reason for wishing to leave your house, was inundated with thousands of messages even before the 6.00pm resulting in an overload of the system with senders waiting for up to half an hour for a reply.

Authorities announced a short while ago that due to technical reasons the SMS service is ‘down’ and urged people to use the forms should they wish to go outdoors.

 

 

 

 



Staff Reporter

