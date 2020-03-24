March 24, 2020

Online lecture from the Open University

PNYKA, the new postgraduate programme in political history, theory and practice of the Open University of Cyprus, is launching its first live webcast. The event will take place on Thursday, March 26, from 6pm until 9pm, is dedicated to Greek-Turkish relations and immigrants and can be watched online by anyone on a computer, tablet or mobile. Remote monitoring: https://eu.bbcollab.com/guest/61db6d6351224c0b9eec8ac2df8d64c7

The presentation of the new postgraduate programme of the Open University, which, like the other programmes, accepts applications until 19 May, has been undertaken by academic supervisor Theodoros G. Giannopoulos. There will be contributions by Athanasios Grammenou, head of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation’s Greek office and  Andreas Stamatiou, for many years a diplomatic spokesman for Greece in Ankara and Istanbul.



