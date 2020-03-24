March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police seize 12 cannabis plants from Paphos homes

By Annette Chrysostomou07

Police seized twelve cannabis plants at two houses in the Paphos district on Monday.

According to police, officers from the drug squad searched the home of a man believed to be abroad at 5pm.

During the search which was carried out in the presence of the village community leader 11 potted cannabis plants were found.

Just before 8.30pm Paphos police searched the vehicle and home of another person, a 26-year-old man following a tip off.

A number of copper pipes were found in the car.

The owner could not provide a satisfactory explanation of why he was in possession of the pipes and was arrested. He is being detained while police investigate if they are stolen.

In addition, a cannabis plant was discovered at his home which the 26-year-old said was for his own use.



Related posts

Coronavirus: crew member from Italian cruise liner taken to Limassol hospital

Annette Chrysostomou

Motorbike stolen nine years ago turns up for sale on Facebook

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: new measures for Nicosia and Larnaca hospitals

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Hotel quarantine: ‘so far everything going well’

Kyriacos Iacovides

Man in prison placed in isolation because he fears exposure to virus

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Air pollution plummets as people work from home

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign