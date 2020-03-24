March 24, 2020

Presentation of EU-funded project on environmental protection of port areas

The Ecoportil project, in which Frederick research centre is a key partner, was officially presented in Limassol.

The project aims at enhancing environmental protection of areas surrounding ports and coastal areas through the development of innovative learning tools for legislation in the context of the Europe 2020 Sustainable Blue Development Strategy.

In particular it seeks to improve the environmental quality of ports and coastal areas by enhancing their sustainability, through the use of innovative tools and methods to train the stakeholders as a means of preventing pollution and protecting marine life.

This project is expected to benefit the port authorities, the coast guard, the shipping industry, the transport sector, as well as port-related positions that in various ways are affecting the coastal environment.

The project has a total budget of €850,567 and is funded by the Interreg V-B Balkan-Mediterranean 2014-2020 Transnational Cooperation Programme which is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the National Funds of the participating countries.

For more information on the project visit www.ecoportil.eu



