March 25, 2020

Akinci warns of fake Twitter account in his name

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci announced Wednesday that false accounts have been opened on social media using his name.

In a post on his Twitter account , Akinci said that sending false messages from fake accounts, even during such a period of crisis, was driven by political interests.

He added that he regretted being obliged to even write such a post at this time.

He said the false messages come from a fake account that has removed the ‘ i ‘ from the word ‘ official ‘ which he has use of on his own account.



