March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 20 being treated at Famagusta hospital, drive-through testing in place

By Jean Christou00
Famagusta hospital

Twenty confirmed cases of coronavirus are currently being treated at the Famagusta general hospital, two in the ICU, it was reported on Wednesday.

One patient who was being treated for Covid-19 was due to be released Wednesday after testing negative following treatment.

The hospital has also set up a ‘drive through’ testing process whereby people referred there by the 1420 hotline can be tested without leaving their vehicles as they drive through the hospital’s basement parking area, CNA reported.

Nurses in protective gear can take a sample through the car window. Samples are taken by appointments that run every 15 minutes.

Special reagents are expected by Thursday so the samples taken can be examined more quickly and results issued the same day, thus speeding up the whole process.



