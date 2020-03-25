March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Anastasiades and palace staff test negative

By Jean Christou0447
The Presidential Palace

President Nicos Anastasiades and presidential-palace staff have tested negative for Covid-19, reports said on Wednesday.

The president and his staff were tested two days ago as a precaution. Cabinet members were also to be tested in the coming days.

Government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said: “Those of us who took the tests are all clear.”

He said the palace staff were informed of the results late on Tuesday.

The tests were carried out on Anastasiades and his associates, members of the presidential staff and the presidential guard who are in direct contact with him.

 



