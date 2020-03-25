March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: citizens service centres only for those with appointments

By Jean Christou01537

The finance ministry announced on Wednesday that Citizens Service Centres as of Thursday can only be visited by appointment or reached by phone in order to restrict random visits.

The public should also only contact the centres for absolutely necessary services such as applications for ID cards, applications for the European Health Insurance Card, passports but only if a ticket is provided, issuing of birth certificate, and collection of documents such as driving licences, passports and ID cards.

Other applications should be placed in special boxes placed at the entrance of each centre.

These would include applications for welfare-related benefits such as pensions, children’s allowance and student grants.

“Citizens are urged not to come to the centres,” the ministry said.

As far as renewing Cyprus medical cards, it added, the health ministry has said that those cards that have expired or are expected to expire by June 30 this year, will remain valid for six months past their expiration date without any action being taken by the beneficiaries.

Opening Hours for the centres will be 8am to 2.30pm for those who make appointments.

“We seek public understanding and we regret the inconvenience,” the ministry said. “We are making every effort to manage the unprecedented situation we are all experiencing.”



Related posts

Coronavirus: Anastasiades tours deserted capital to check lockdown ‘first-hand’

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: 20 being treated at Famagusta hospital, drive-through testing in place

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: plenum to meet briefly Friday to push through revised econ package (Update 2)

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Cypriot students in the UK ‘waiting it out’

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: three repatriation flights due to depart from Larnaca on Wednesday

Jean Christou

Karousos backs up Syllouris’ pledge to give cash for new parliament to Covid-19 fight

Iacovos Constantinou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign