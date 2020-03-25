March 25, 2020

Coronavirus: Digital Security Authority issues fraud alert via SMS

By Jean Christou01166

The Digital Security Authority (DSA) on Wednesday issued a general alert via SMS to mobile phones in Cyprus warning people against fake news or requests for donations over coronavirus.

“These [messages] are infected with malware and may lead to fraudulent payments,” DSA said in its text.



