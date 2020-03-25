March 25, 2020

Coronavirus: Edek calls on govt to repatriate Cypriot students stuck abroad

By Iacovos Constantinou00

Socialist Edek has become the first political party to openly request the repatriation of all overseas Cypriot students.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party called on the president to draw up a plan for the gradual repatriation of all Cypriot students, especially due to worsening situations in Greece and the UK where the vast majority are located.

Upon their return Edek said that they could all be quarantined for 14 days to protect and safeguard the health of all citizens in Cyprus.

Due to the large number of students abroad, estimated at 20.000+, Edek suggested that the repatriation of students should be prioritised with those identified with health problems being brought back first, followed by students with housing problems, then first-year students and then the remainder.



