March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Eight new cases confirmed, total now at 132

By Jean Christou00

Eight more confirmed cases of coronavirus were announced on Wednesday, bringing the total to 132 in the government-controlled areas.

Three people have died in Cyprus since the outbreak.

More later



