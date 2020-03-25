March 25, 2020

Coronavirus: numerous bookings, two arrests in first night of lockdown, SMS system offline

By Jean Christou00

Nine bookings were made overnight in Paphos, ten in Limassol, and two arrests in Nicosia in the first signs of the government’s lockdown which came into effect at 6pm on Tuesday.

The SMS permissions systems is offline as it crashed due overload, it emerged on Wednesday morning.

Some reports said as many as 30-35 bookings were made islandwide of people out and about without permission.

In Paphos, two of the bookings involved bar owners who violated the ban. The remainder were two drivers and five pedestrians who were out without the required permission in various parts of the town.

Since it launched, thousands of people have complained that the new system of sending SMS to ask for permission to go out – for certain reasons – has not been working.

The public can download forms instead saying why they are out. Being out without the required papers incurs a fine of 150 euros. If granted, people can be out for three hours for trips to various categories including supermarkets and pharmacies.

According to reports in Greek Cypriot media Wednesday morning, police arrested one person in Strovolos, Nicosia late in the evening in front of the town hall. There were two people in the vehicle who had no papers but they reportedly got into an argument and allegedly verbally abused the officers and were arrested.

Meanwhile the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos told Cybc on Wednesday morning the SMS system had crashed after 35,000 people sent requests in the space of half an hour.

He said some adjustments needed to be made and in the meantime, people should print off the forms needed to be out.

The government, he added, would probably find three requests a day acceptable but they would need to be justified. “There is no need to make two trips to the supermarket in the same day,” he said. “They don’t need to do that, or make 20 requests a day”.

 

