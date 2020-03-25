March 25, 2020

Coronavirus: revised package for economy going to cabinet on Thursday

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides

The revised package of support for the economy from the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic is headed to the cabinet on Thursday.

It was discussed during a marathon teleconference Tuesday afternoon by Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou and Central Bank Governor Constantinos Herodotu.

In a post on Twitter after the meeting Petrides said he has a long conference call with party leaders and the goal was to convene the House as soon as possible.

The package amounts to about 12% of GDP in direct budgetary support and a liquidity boost through deferred government revenue on top of a €2 billion bank guarantee scheme.

Reports said the bills would be brought before the cabinet on Thursday and then submitted to the House.

House Speaker Demetris Syllouris is due to hold a teleconference on Wednesday with the party leaders to determine the procedure for the adoption of the bills.

Sources told CNA the package also includes a ban on evictions for three months and a suspension on payment to the inland revenue of tax arrears for three months.

The parties, the report said allegedly set a condition for approval of the government’s bank guarantee that would set clear terms and safeguards that such support would be passed on to those who needed it the most.



