March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: SMS service operational again

By Staff Reporter08881

Authorities finally succeeded in getting the SMS service back in operation, 24 hours after it crashed because of heavy use.

Kyriakos Kokinnos, deputy minister for innovation said that the system was back at 7.30 pm

The SMS system was set up by government as one of three ways for people to apply for permission to go out.

The 8998 number that people should text appeared to overload just a couple of hours after being put in operation and would not respond within confirmation messages.

INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO SEND AN SMS

SMS to 8998 (no charge)

Your message should read as follows:

Insert reason for leaving your house: (Single digit from 1 to 8)
Space
Passport or ID number
Space
Postal Code
The single digit numbers from 1-8 correspond to the following reasons (also shown in Form B above):

1 Visiting a pharmacy, a doctor, or for a blood donation
2 Visiting a store to obtain essential goods or services
3 Visiting a bank if a transaction cannot be done online
4 Absolutely necessary visits to state services, public-sector services or municipal services
5 Visiting persons who are unable to help themselves or are in self-isolation
6 Going outdoors for exercise or to walk one’s pet, for two persons at a maximum and the distance must be close to one’s residence
7 Attending ceremonies like funerals, weddings or baptisms, provided you are a first-degree or second-degree relative and the gathering must be no more than 10 people at any one time
8 Any other reason (generic) for moving outside that may be justified despite the restrictions.

 

 

 

 

 



