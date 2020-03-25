March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: third Paphos private hospital sees confirmed case among medics

By Jean Christou00

A doctor at a third private hospital in Paphos is one of the new confirmed coronavirus cases, CNA reported on Wednesday.

The Iasis and Evangelismos hospitals both announced one confirmed case among staff last week. The third instance involves a confirmed case of a doctor at the Blue Cross hospital.

According to CNA, the management of the hospital said the case concerned a private doctor who has his own practice within the premises, and who has been self-isolating for a week.

While awaiting instructions from the health ministry, the hospital said it was applying strict measures, and that no other member of staff, medical or otherwise, had shown any symptoms of Covid-19. All names of people who had contact with the doctor have been given to the health ministry for further action.

It added that even though the building was disinfected 48 hours ago, it would be done again on Wednesday.

For the next two or three days, the hospital will only work on emergencies, within the parameters of strict protocols until the process is completed, it said.



